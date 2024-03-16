Equities Analysts Set Expectations for National CineMedia, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for National CineMedia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

NCMI stock opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at about $7,538,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 102,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $898,000.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

