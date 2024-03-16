Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) CAO Andrew Levy Sells 2,409 Shares

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Free Report) CAO Andrew Levy sold 2,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $45,072.39. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,126.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Equity Commonwealth Price Performance

Shares of EQC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,501. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.24.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Institutional Trading of Equity Commonwealth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQC. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 50.8% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,999,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,316 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,738,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 43.6% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,905,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,960,000 after acquiring an additional 881,703 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% in the second quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 3,366,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,198,000 after acquiring an additional 781,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter valued at about $12,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.