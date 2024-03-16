Ergo (ERG) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.16 or 0.00003163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $160.06 million and $446,213.63 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ergo has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,362.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.17 or 0.00589756 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.24 or 0.00129076 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008864 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00046747 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.73 or 0.00211712 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00051208 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.71 or 0.00126839 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,027,412 coins and its circulating supply is 74,028,342 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

