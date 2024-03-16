Ergo One Day Trading Volume Tops $499,821.89 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.17 or 0.00003177 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $160.40 million and $499,821.89 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,208.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.07 or 0.00595336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00131457 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008851 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00047522 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.50 or 0.00216246 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00050150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.00130026 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,023,512 coins and its circulating supply is 74,024,262 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

