Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) CEO Sells $289,862.40 in Stock

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 11,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $289,862.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,606 shares in the company, valued at $13,918,606.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPRT. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EPRT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 23,396 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,592,000 after purchasing an additional 788,670 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.