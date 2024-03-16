European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from European Commercial REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.29). The company had revenue of C$36.22 million for the quarter.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of European Commercial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.
