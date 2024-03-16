EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CFO Sells $20,190.61 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 2,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $20,190.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,208,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,617,874.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Christopher Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Marc Christopher Thompson sold 1,537 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $15,954.06.

NASDAQ:EVCM traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.45. 858,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.25 and a beta of 1.08. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $13.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $169.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. As a group, analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 871.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

