Evertz Technologies Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Evertz Technologies Price Performance
Shares of ET stock opened at C$14.93 on Friday. Evertz Technologies has a 52-week low of C$10.03 and a 52-week high of C$15.45. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.37.
Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.03. Evertz Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of C$135.28 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Evertz Technologies will post 1.0702509 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on Evertz Technologies
Evertz Technologies Company Profile
Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Evertz Technologies
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.