Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives $38.82 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.82.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $36.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. Exelon’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Exelon by 247.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 98.8% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 50.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

