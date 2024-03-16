Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director Brian Johnston Porter Buys 100 Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director Brian Johnston Porter bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1,509.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,433,930.

Fairfax Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Fairfax Financial stock traded up C$7.29 on Friday, hitting C$1,519.90. 79,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,042. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1,375.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1,245.99. The firm has a market cap of C$33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of C$870.31 and a 1 year high of C$1,533.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$81.40 by C($9.42). Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of C$9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 189.2777086 earnings per share for the current year.

Fairfax Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a $19.871 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $13.42. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.70%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FFH shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,550.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,085.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1,725.00.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

