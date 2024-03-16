Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director David Lloyd Johnston Acquires 13 Shares of Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director David Lloyd Johnston purchased 13 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1,131.98 per share, with a total value of C$14,715.74.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

FFH stock traded up C$7.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1,519.90. The company had a trading volume of 79,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,042. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1,375.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1,245.99. The firm has a market cap of C$33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of C$870.31 and a 12 month high of C$1,533.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 6.07.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$81.40 by C($9.42). Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of C$9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.25 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 189.2777086 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fairfax Financial Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a $19.871 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. This is a boost from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $13.42. Fairfax Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

A number of research firms have commented on FFH. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,550.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,085.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1,725.00.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

