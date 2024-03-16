Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.61

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.61 and traded as low as C$14.60. Fairfax India shares last traded at C$14.73, with a volume of 14,882 shares.

Fairfax India Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.14. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

