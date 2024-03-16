Farmers Trust Co. Acquires 19,591 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 244.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,607 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 19,591 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.7% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $2.59 on Friday, hitting $279.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,071,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,998. The firm has a market cap of $201.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $292.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 57.74%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

