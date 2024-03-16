Farmers Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,662 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,069,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,789,520,000 after buying an additional 1,209,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,540,965,000 after purchasing an additional 652,310 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,744,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,725,000 after purchasing an additional 245,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,460,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,061,000 after purchasing an additional 639,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,327,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,873,000 after purchasing an additional 232,098 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $13.05. 55,706,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,694,816. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at $7,483,483.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,359. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.66.

Read Our Latest Report on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.