Farmers Trust Co. Buys 13 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $5.29 on Friday, hitting $3,124.33. 290,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,564. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $3,152.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,816.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,663.67. The company has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $24.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,027.00 to $3,363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,020.76.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $39,669,061 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

