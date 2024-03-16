Farmers Trust Co. Has $921,000 Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 2,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,837 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total value of $657,939.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,837 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total value of $657,939.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total value of $517,484.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,731.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB traded down $6.68 on Friday, reaching $395.15. 975,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,738. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.73. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $219.77 and a 52-week high of $404.15.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

