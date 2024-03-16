Farmers Trust Co. Purchases 12,796 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,796 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises 1.5% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

DUK traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $94.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,196,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 115.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

