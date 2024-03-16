Farmers Trust Co. Raises Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.62.

NYSE:EQT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.43. 23,927,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,607,883. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.82%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

