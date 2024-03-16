Farmers Trust Co. Reduces Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,813,550,000 after buying an additional 1,019,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,303,427,000 after purchasing an additional 560,479 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,341,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,497,374,000 after purchasing an additional 361,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,754,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,291,249,000 after purchasing an additional 403,527 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $10,671,740. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.17.

Get Our Latest Report on PGR

Progressive Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $3.01 on Friday, reaching $204.88. 5,740,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,406. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $205.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.47 and a 200 day moving average of $163.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.08%.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.