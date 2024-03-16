Farmers Trust Co. Sells 1,302 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises 1.2% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Chubb by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Chubb by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,390,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,904. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $260.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $103.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.05 and a 200-day moving average of $226.43.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

