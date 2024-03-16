Farmers Trust Co. Sells 567 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in TE Connectivity by 7.2% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,438,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 6.1% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 213,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,363,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $768,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $1,886,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $12,086,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TEL stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.16. 2,979,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,061. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $146.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

