FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) VP Jeffrey D. Sexton Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) VP Jeffrey D. Sexton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $30,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,706 shares in the company, valued at $555,782.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FARO Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ FARO traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $20.11. 1,255,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,568. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $381.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average is $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FARO Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 241.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 29.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

Featured Articles

