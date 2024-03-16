Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $62.83 on Friday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $64.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $84,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

