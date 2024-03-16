Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 28,288 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,199,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,451 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $69.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

