Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $78.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $76.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.25.

NYSE FIS opened at $69.12 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $70.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.55.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,594,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $789,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721,981 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $449,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,199,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,451 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

