Financial Survey: EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) & Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG)

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) and Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

EVERTEC has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glory Star New Media Group has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for EVERTEC and Glory Star New Media Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVERTEC 1 1 1 0 2.00 Glory Star New Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

EVERTEC currently has a consensus price target of $41.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.87%. Given EVERTEC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EVERTEC is more favorable than Glory Star New Media Group.

This table compares EVERTEC and Glory Star New Media Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVERTEC $694.71 million 3.54 $79.72 million $1.21 31.09 Glory Star New Media Group $154.58 million 1.23 $26.89 million N/A N/A

EVERTEC has higher revenue and earnings than Glory Star New Media Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.8% of EVERTEC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of EVERTEC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.7% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EVERTEC and Glory Star New Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVERTEC 11.48% 29.73% 11.61% Glory Star New Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

EVERTEC beats Glory Star New Media Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc. engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. In addition, the company offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines, and EBT card programs; credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers services. Further, it provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT professional, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to merchant, fintech, financial institutions, and corporate and government customers. Additionally, the company owns and operates the ATH network, a personal identification number debit networks. It manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately six billion transactions. The company sells and distributes its services primarily through direct sales force. It serves financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About Glory Star New Media Group

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas. It is also developing CheerCar App, an interactive entertainment app; CheerReal, a digital collection NFT app; and CheerChat App, an overseas social audio app. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

