Financial Survey: Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) vs. Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) and Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Freshworks and Kingsoft Cloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freshworks -23.04% -12.55% -9.39% Kingsoft Cloud -32.07% -27.86% -14.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.4% of Freshworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Kingsoft Cloud shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Freshworks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Kingsoft Cloud shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freshworks 0 5 13 0 2.72 Kingsoft Cloud 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a summary of current recommendations for Freshworks and Kingsoft Cloud, as provided by MarketBeat.

Freshworks presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.69%. Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.87%. Given Kingsoft Cloud’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kingsoft Cloud is more favorable than Freshworks.

Risk and Volatility

Freshworks has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingsoft Cloud has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Freshworks and Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freshworks $596.43 million 8.88 -$137.44 million ($0.47) -37.81 Kingsoft Cloud $1.19 billion 0.66 -$385.40 million ($1.43) -2.15

Freshworks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kingsoft Cloud. Freshworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kingsoft Cloud, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Freshworks beats Kingsoft Cloud on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freshworks

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels. The company also provides Freshsales, an advanced and user-friendly sales automation solution; Freshmarketer, a marketing automation solution for businesses to redefine their marketing strategies; Freshsales Suite, which offers businesses a unified platform that facilitates cohesive engagement and detailed tracking of customers throughout their entire buying journey; Freshservice that offers virtual agents to help employees resolve issues, make requests, and answer questions without contacting the service desk; and Freshservice for Business Teams, which provides a unified employee service experience while ensuring the secure separation of departmental data. In addition, it offers Freshping to monitor website's availability and get multichannel alerts if the website goes down; Freshstatus, which allows businesses to create a custom branded website status page for internal or external viewing to communicate website uptime and availability; and Freshsurvey to measure net promoter scores and other satisfaction metrics directly within Freshworks products. The company was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc. and changed its name to Freshworks Inc. in June 2017. Freshworks Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Kingsoft Cloud

(Get Free Report)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions. It offers research and development services, as well as enterprise digital solutions and related services. The company also provides public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including video, game, entertainment, e-commerce, education, traveling, advertising, intelligent mobility, office automation, artificial intelligent, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.