Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.76

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.76 and traded as high as C$5.50. Firan Technology Group shares last traded at C$5.31, with a volume of 49,915 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of Firan Technology Group from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Get Firan Technology Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FTG

Firan Technology Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.10. The company has a market cap of C$126.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of C$39.99 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Firan Technology Group Co. will post 0.3402268 earnings per share for the current year.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.