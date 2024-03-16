First Affirmative Financial Network Acquires 255 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Amgen were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 14,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 383,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in Amgen by 269.8% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 3,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. SVB Leerink downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $268.87 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The company has a market cap of $144.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

