First Affirmative Financial Network Buys 758 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $73.69 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.37 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,242 shares of company stock worth $1,277,726. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

