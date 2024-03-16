First Affirmative Financial Network Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,491 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.8% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $878.37 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $238.94 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $706.74 and its 200 day moving average is $546.91.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Edward Jones lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,774 shares of company stock worth $74,323,328. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

