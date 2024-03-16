First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.41.

Several analysts have weighed in on FCR.UN shares. CIBC lifted their target price on First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on First Capital Realty from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$16.50 to C$17.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of TSE FCR.UN opened at C$15.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.25. First Capital Realty has a 12-month low of C$12.37 and a 12-month high of C$16.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.63.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

