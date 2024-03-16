First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $38,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 40.3% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.55.

View Our Latest Report on AMT

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $197.30 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.51 and a 200-day moving average of $191.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.84%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.