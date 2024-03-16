First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,834,943,000 after buying an additional 44,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 457,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,187.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total transaction of $5,782,435.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,081,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total value of $5,782,435.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,264 shares of company stock valued at $16,019,429 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,211.81 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $650.00 and a 1 year high of $1,349.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,258.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1,079.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

