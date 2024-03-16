First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.29 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,977 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,355,141,000 after buying an additional 365,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,824,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,815,666,000 after buying an additional 1,056,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,458,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,544,000 after buying an additional 526,889 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after buying an additional 3,813,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $38.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average is $33.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

