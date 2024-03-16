First Hawaiian Bank Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $173.85 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $175.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.03. The firm has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

