First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Southland Equity Partners LLC

Southland Equity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Southland Equity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Southland Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,677,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 928.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 396,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,748,000 after acquiring an additional 358,303 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 217.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after buying an additional 265,070 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,466,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,095,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTCS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.52. The stock had a trading volume of 333,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,514. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $69.70 and a 52 week high of $85.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

