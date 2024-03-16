First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $35.65

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.65 and traded as low as $32.42. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund shares last traded at $32.74, with a volume of 282,684 shares.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $838.08 million, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.44.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.082 per share. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 702.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 218,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 191,156 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the third quarter worth $6,164,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 245,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after buying an additional 107,235 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 57,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,072,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

