First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $35.65

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.65 and traded as low as $32.42. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund shares last traded at $32.74, with a volume of 282,684 shares.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $838.08 million, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.44.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.082 per share. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.
