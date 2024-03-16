First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Insider Matthew Eisenacher Sells 3,770 Shares of Stock

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Eisenacher sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $91,535.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,397.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Eisenacher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Matthew Eisenacher sold 45,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $1,100,700.00.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Up 1.4 %

FWRG traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $24.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,189. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average is $19.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. First Watch Restaurant Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 77,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 24,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FWRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

