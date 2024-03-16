FirstService (TSE:FSV) Sets New 52-Week High at $230.86

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$230.86 and last traded at C$230.67, with a volume of 28923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$228.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FirstService from C$178.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of FirstService from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

FirstService Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 74.88, a PEG ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$222.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$211.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C($0.08). FirstService had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.47 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 6.9798512 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.336 per share. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 44.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Alex Nguyen bought 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$223.96 per share, with a total value of C$1,657,304.00. In related news, Director D. Scott Patterson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$224.40, for a total transaction of C$157,080.00. Also, Senior Officer Alex Nguyen acquired 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$223.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,657,304.00. Insiders sold a total of 18,900 shares of company stock worth $4,261,467 in the last three months. 11.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading

