Fitell Co. (NASDAQ:FTEL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fitell Co. (NASDAQ:FTEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the February 14th total of 80,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 92,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Fitell Stock Performance
Shares of FTEL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.77. 596,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,678. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48. Fitell has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $7.50.
Fitell Company Profile
