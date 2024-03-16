Fitell Co. (NASDAQ:FTEL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fitell Co. (NASDAQ:FTEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the February 14th total of 80,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 92,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Fitell Stock Performance

Shares of FTEL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.77. 596,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,678. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48. Fitell has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

Get Fitell alerts:

Fitell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Fitell Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment for personal training studios and commercial gyms chains in Australia and Southeast Asia. The company sells fitness equipment, including home gym and commercial strength-training equipment; and cardio equipment, such as rowing machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, and other related products under the Muscle Motion, Rapid Motion, and FleetX brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Fitell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.