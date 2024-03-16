Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.50), reports. The company had revenue of C$25.54 million during the quarter.

Flagshp Cmty Re Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. This is a positive change from Flagshp Cmty Re’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

