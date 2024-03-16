FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $6,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLT. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ronald Clarke sold 118,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total value of $33,377,747.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,023,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,300,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 2,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total value of $811,126.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,234.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Clarke sold 118,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total value of $33,377,747.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,023,491 shares in the company, valued at $570,300,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

FLT traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $295.64. 628,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,603. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.04 and a 52 week high of $299.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.56.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The firm had revenue of $937.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FLEETCOR Technologies

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.