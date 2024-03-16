Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.34

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.34 and last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 3054763 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FLNC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Roth Capital raised Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Roth Mkm raised Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Fluence Energy Trading Up 4.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.87.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $363.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.93 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 724.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

