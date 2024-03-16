Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the February 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Forafric Global Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Forafric Global stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. Forafric Global has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.60.
About Forafric Global
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Forafric Global
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for Forafric Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forafric Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.