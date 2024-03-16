Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the February 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Forafric Global Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Forafric Global stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. Forafric Global has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.60.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

