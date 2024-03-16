Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $66.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTNT. Citigroup cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. DZ Bank cut Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,000.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $438,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,000.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,672,669 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

