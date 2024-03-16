Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued on Monday, March 11th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($0.12) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of FSM opened at $3.44 on Thursday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $10,378,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,396,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,636 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $7,195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 446.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,854,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

