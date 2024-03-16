Fragasso Group Inc. Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,530 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $725.63 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $476.75 and a 12-month high of $787.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $714.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $631.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,694 shares of company stock worth $11,493,172 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.29.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

