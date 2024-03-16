Fragasso Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fragasso Group Inc. decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Stock Performance
International Business Machines stock opened at $191.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.38 and a 200-day moving average of $161.63. The firm has a market cap of $175.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $199.18.
International Business Machines Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.
International Business Machines Profile
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.
