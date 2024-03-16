Fred Schwarzer Sells 4,765 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $47,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,830.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IGM Biosciences Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of IGMS stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.64. 360,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,983. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.42. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $621.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on IGMS. Royal Bank of Canada raised IGM Biosciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America cut IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $8,653,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,040,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 583,516 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $4,615,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,188,000 after acquiring an additional 415,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

