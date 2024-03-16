Fred Schwarzer Sells 4,765 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2024

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMSGet Free Report) CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $47,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,830.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IGM Biosciences Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of IGMS stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.64. 360,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,983. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.42. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $621.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on IGMS. Royal Bank of Canada raised IGM Biosciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America cut IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IGMS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $8,653,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,040,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 583,516 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $4,615,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,188,000 after acquiring an additional 415,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.